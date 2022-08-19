Winners have emerged in the radio quiz competition organised for junior secondary school students by Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB).

The event saw Ekiti and Offa local government area schools emerging the first and second prize winners respectively, while Irepodun local government area got the third place.

Speaking at the event, SUBEB chairman, Prof Shehu Adaramaja, said the state government’s investments in basic education were another first in the history of the state since 1967.

“We have every reason to thank Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his love for us and interest in the development of basic education in the State. It is on record that his investment in basic schools is, to our knowledge, the highest since the creation of Kwara State in 1967. He is indeed the father of basic education,” he said.

Adaramaja said the pride of any society depends largely on the structure, status and achievements of its basic education, saying Kwara State under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has heightened the standards and glory of basic education through heavy investments in school infrastructure and human capital development.

“You will agree with me that Kwara State has achieved immensely under Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in our basic education which has therefore transformed its standards and restored the public confidence in public schools. This is evident in the way our pupils/students are making us proud in all the competitions they have participated,” Adaramaja added.

He said the quiz was put together to celebrate the participating schools and students who have, for the past five months, worked so hard to attain academic excellence, describing them as another good ambassadors of basic schools in the state.

Adaramaja, who recalled the last presidential schools debate championship in Lagos, where Kwara contingent clinched the first position, said there were several instances to prove the efficacy of the government’s investments in the sector since the last three years.

“Let me inform this gathering that the governor has approved sums of N500,000, N300,000 and N100,000 as prizes for the first, second and third positions respectively,” he said.