Kwara Court Jails Artisan, 2 Others For Cybercrime

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of a 24-year-old tiler, Yusuf Ibrahim, for offences bordering on cybercrime.

Yusuf was convicted alongside Abdulazeez Ademola and Nurudeen Abdulmajeed by Justice Mahmoud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin.

The trio of Yusuf, Abdulazeez and Nurudeen had upon arraignment, pleaded guilty to the separate charge preferred against them by the anti-graft agency.

The charge against Yusuf reads:

“That you, Yusuf Olalekan Ibrahim, sometime between May 2022 and November 2022 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did cheat by personation when you pretended to be one Krissy Rivera, a female resident of the United States of America with call mobile +16059499190 and Gmail account krissyrivera0,@gmail.com and in that guise induced one Keith, a male resident of the United States of America to send you Apple gifts cards worth the sum of $375 and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 321 of the Penal Code Law and Punishable under section 324 of the Penal Code.”

Count 2 of the charge against Abdulazeez reads: “ That you, Abdulazeez Taofeek Ademola, sometime between February and December, 2020 at Ilorin, within the judicial division of the High Court, did knowingly had under your control, the gross sum of N9,254,75 deposited in your Guaranty Trust Bank account No. 0247893985, which is reasonably suspected to have been unlawfully obtained and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319 (a) of the Penal Code.”