An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court, on Thursday, remanded three farm workers in prison custody for allegedly killing their boss, Jamiu Ibrahim, 45, during an armed robbery operation.

The suspects, Isiaka Sabi, Hassan Bature and Ardo Umaru, on June 29, 2022 allegedly conspired and killed the farm owner (Jamiu) in Idofin Odo-Ashe community in Oke-Ero local government area of Kwara State.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) revealed that the “case was transferred from Oke Ero Divisional Police Headquarters, Ilofa Kwara state to the Criminal Investigation Department, Ilorin for discreet investigation on July 7, 2022.”

The FIR added that one Jamiu Abdulrauf of Ita Asalapa, Isale

Banni, Aloore, Ilorin reported the case at the Oke-Ero Police Station.

“That on the same date at about 0000hours, five unknown gunmen invaded into Asalapa farm settlement via Idofin Odo-Ashe and took his brother one Jamiu Ibrahim ‘male’ aged 45 years out of his room into a guinea corn farm behind his house where he was fired with a gun and abandoned to die in the pool of his blood,” the FIR added.

FIR report revealed that the suspects killed Ibrahim Jamiu for refusing to give them money.

At the hearing of the case on Thursday, Police Prosecutor, Thomas Adebayo, urged the court to remand the suspects in prison for 21 days pending the outcome of investigation into the matter.

Counsel to the complainant, Shuaib Oniye, aligned with the prosecution.

In her ruling, Magistrate A. Mogaji, said in line with “the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of the state, I hereby order that the suspect be remanded in Oke-Kura Correctional Facility.”

She, therefore, adjourned the case to September 1, 2022 for mention.