The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday announced N100m as support for the victims of the recent boat mishap involving up to 200 people from Kaiama local government area of the state.

The governor announced the support during a visit to the Emir of Kaiama, Alh Omar Mu’azu Kiyaru IV where he commiserated with the Emir and the people of Kaiama.

He said the incident underscored the reason for more institutional checks on water travel.

He also conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to the monarch and the people of Kaiama, saying a delegation of the president could not proceed to Kwara on Thursday because of the bad weather that prevented them from flying.

“We have come to again register our condolences over the sad incident. May Allaah forgive our compatriots who died in the mishap,” he told the Emir.

Governor AbdulRazaq said that the government is supporting the people affected with the sums of N100million. “We feel very sad. It is also important that no one who is embarking or disembarking from boat in Kwara is allowed to do so without a life jacket. “Anyone who does so will have to face penalties. We also call on the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to, as a matter of oversight, ensure that people who board boats must use life jackets,” AbdulRazaq added.

The Emir of Kaiama commended the governor for his visit and for earlier sending a powerful delegation led by the speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu to the affected community.

The Emir said, while the incident was an act of God, as no soul can die without His knowledge, it is important for people to respect safety rules such as using life jackets and avoiding overloading and night journey.

He thanked the governor for the donation and his constant support for the people, including efforts to hire teachers from the grassroots.