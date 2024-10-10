The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has donated the sum of N1 billion to the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU) Ile-Ife for the beautification of her alma mater.

Senator Tinubu made the donation in her address at the commissioning of a 2.7 kilometres road and unveiling of a grand pavilion donated to the institution by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and named after her.

The President’s wife lamented the deteriorating beauty of the institution widely acknowledged for its beauty and splendour.

She said, “I will donate N1 billion for the OAU horticultural landscape to be restored. The campus used to be beautiful while I was here. Ife is crying out for help. It used to be a beautiful campus and the beauty must be restored.’’

Mrs Tinubu noted that the President Tinubu’s administration is one that is focused on education and youth development, to ensure that the youth have unhindered access to education irrespective of their financial status.

This commitment, according to her, informed the introduction of the National Students Loan Scheme and urged students across the country to avail themselves of the opportunity presented by the scheme.

“To further support the efforts of Mr. President, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) which I chair, also commenced the National Scholarship Programme (NASP) for Tertiary Education where we provide N1 million annually and brand-new laptops each to forty-seven (47) indigent students across the nation for the duration of their course of study.

“I have also adopted education as the focus of the ‘We Are Equal Campaign by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in Nigeria”.

In his remarks, Oba Ogunwusi noted that the road, pavilion and hostel were named after Mrs Tinubu in recognition of her contribution to education advancement in Nigeria.

“It is in recognition of these contributions to societal development that we gather here today to name a 2.7 kilometer road and a pavilion after her within a great institution in Nigeria.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s advocacy for the rights and education of women and youth has left an indelible mark on the landscape of Nigerian politics and governance,” the Ooni posited.