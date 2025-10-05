The Kwara State government said it was no longer permissible to charge or collect parent-teacher association (PTA) levy across public primary schools in the state.

The government, therefore, approved annual school grants for the schools to replace the PTA levy and serve as their running costs.

The chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof Shehu Adaramaja, made the disclosure in Ilorin, the state capital.

Adaramaja spoke at the bid opening for the 2024 (3rd and 4th quarters) UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects.

“The governor has approved the stoppage of the payment of PTA in all public primary schools in the state. From primary 1 to 6, no more payment of PTA in Kwara State,” he said.

Adaramaja announced the immediate flag-off of disbursement of grants for at least 1,717 public schools.

He also announced the approval of procurement of English and Mathematics textbooks by Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, which he said, will be distributed free of charge to the pupils of primary 1 to 6 across the state.

Speaking on the bid opening, Adaramaja said the intervention would cover critical projects, including the construction of a block of two classrooms with an office, construction of VIP toilets, remodeling and renovation of classrooms, drilling of solar powered borehole with tank stand, rehabilitation of digital literacy across the state, procurement of foundation literacy teaching and learning materials for primary one, fabrication and distribution of 2 seater pupils/students’ furniture, and safe schools initiative in some selected local governments, among others.

Adaramaja disclosed that the governor has equally approved the payment of 2025 counterpart funds for the UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects.

He urged the contractors to execute them in line with the specifications, warning that shoddy jobs will not be condoned.

He hailed the executive secretary of UBEC, Hajiya Aisha Garba, and other key stakeholders for contributing to the success of the programme.