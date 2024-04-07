Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged Muslims to pursue peace and progress of the country.

AbdulRazaq made the appeal in a message he sent to the Nigerian Muslims from Saudi Arabia where he had gone to perform the lesser hajj.

He described the mammoth crowd at the holy Mosque in Makkah as a remembrance of the oneness of the human community and a need to strive for peace and progress.

“The large gathering at the blessed House of Allah is a remembrance of the oneness of the human community and a need for us to act as such in our daily endeavours for peace and progress,” he said.

The governor also enjoined Muslims to take advantage of the ending of Ramadan to seek the blessings of God on the human race, Kwara State, Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu and his team, and everyone.