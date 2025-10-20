The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Monday, unveiled an automation system, which enables applicants to get titles for their land between two weeks and 30 working days.

AbdulRazaq stated this at the launch of the Kwara State Geographic Land Information Service (KW-GIS)-based digital land information system, in Ilorin, the state capital.

“Today marks another bold step in our commitment to innovation, transparency, and efficiency in public service delivery.

“For decades, the process of land administration in many states, including Kwara, has been characterised by manual records, inefficiencies, and delays that discourage investors, slow down property transactions, and create room for abuse.

“Our administration made a decision to change that narrative. The KW-GIS Digital Land Information System represented a complete transformation in how land records are managed in Kwara State. It provides a modern, automated, transparent platform that ensures every parcel of land in the state is digitally captured, documented, and easily retrievable,” the governor said.

He said the new system would eliminate duplication and loss of land records, shortens processing time for C of O and other land documents, enhances revenue generation, and promotes investor confidence by ensuring the certainty and security of land ownership.

He called the launch a milestone in the state’s ease of doing business reforms, urging all stakeholders to embrace the new system.

The Commissioner for Finance and chairman of the Kwara State Ease of Doing Business Council (EODBC), Dr Hauwa Nuru, said the initiative positions the state as a national leader in several World Bank–supported programmes, including NG-CARES, SABER, and the HOPE Program (HOPE EDU, HOPE PHC, and HOPE GOV).

“This outstanding progress is a testament to Your Excellency’s unwavering commitment to institutional reforms, accountability, and sustainable development,” she said.

The executive chairman, Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS), Mrs Folashade Omoniyi, said the new system “bridges longstanding gaps in land administration, documentation, and record accuracy by leveraging modern technology to establish a transparent and efficient land management system”.

She said the integration of KW-IRS online payment platform with KW-GIS system further complements the digital advancement.

“Investors, titleholders, and the general public can now register land, process CofO, obtain building approvals, and make all related payments online, seamlessly and transparently reducing bureaucracy and strengthening public trust,” she said.

The executive secretary, KW-GIS, Alh Sulyman Abdulkareem, said the launch of the digital platform is a milestone in the history of land administration.

Speaking on the Kwara Smart City project, Abdulkareem promised to digitize the land and ensure that all necessary documents are archived for future generations, saying this will guide against encroachment.

He also commended AbdulRazaq for approving the release of N560 million as compensation for parts of the land acquired for the Smart City project.