President Bola Tinubu has urged members of the Nigerian judiciary to uphold integrity and resist corruption, warning that their exalted positions on the bench do not shield them from the consequences of corrupt practices.

Speaking on Monday at the opening of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and National Judicial Institute (NJI) Workshop for Justices and Judges in Abuja, the President, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, emphasised that corruption affects everyone equally, regardless of status or profession.

“Your vantage position on the Bench does not insulate you from the consequences of corruption. There are no special roads, hospitals, or communities for judges,” Tinubu cautioned.

“A Nigeria free of corruption is possible if we all commit to doing what is right in our respective spheres of influence.”

The President said the moral foundation of the nation rests on the integrity of the judiciary, which must remain steadfast, impartial, and incorruptible. He added that the breakdown of any society begins when those entrusted with interpreting its laws become compromised.

“We draw our moral distinction as a people from the judiciary, and we owe it the reverence and autonomy to remain the last sanctuary of our collective conscience,” he stated.

Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare and working conditions of judicial officers, noting that the recent review of judges’ remuneration was part of a broader effort to strengthen judicial independence.

Addressing public discontent over delayed rulings in corruption cases, the President expressed concern that high-profile matters often linger in courts while cybercrime cases were concluded swiftly.

“There is consternation over decisions of courts in serious corruption matters that engender feelings that society is being left with the wrong end of the stick,” he said.

He, however, maintained that his administration has not interfered in judicial or anti-graft processes.

“There is no person or group who can accuse this administration of shielding political actors on account of their affiliation to this government or the political party. We have allowed both the judiciary and the anti-graft agencies to exercise their constitutional and statutory powers,” Tinubu declared.

Highlighting progress in the anti-corruption drive, the President disclosed that the EFCC has secured over 7,000 convictions and recovered assets worth ₦500 billion within two years. The proceeds, he noted, are being reinvested into social investment programmes such as the Students Loan and Consumer Credit Schemes.

On the growing complexity of financial crimes, Tinubu urged judges to embrace continuous learning, especially as cases now involve advanced technologies like cryptocurrency and blockchain analysis.

“How does one do justice in a cryptocurrency fraud case except one is grounded in such matters? Learning and relearning is no longer a buzz phrase but an essential undertaking for continued relevance in this digital age,” he said.

In her remarks, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, stressed that judicial decisions have far-reaching implications for national stability and growth. She called on judges to ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done without delay or partiality.

The Senate President, represented by Chief Whip Mohammed Monguno, assured that the National Assembly would continue to support anti-corruption agencies through effective legislation, describing corruption as “an enemy of the state.”

Also speaking, EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, SAN, praised the judiciary’s collaboration in achieving the Commission’s record convictions, saying, “The landmark decision of the Supreme Court affirming our powers has strengthened our resolve to deliver justice.”

Similarly, the Administrator of the NJI, B.A. Adejumo, reiterated the importance of continuous engagement between the judiciary and anti-graft agencies, emphasizing that “no nation can develop without tackling corruption head-on.”

President Tinubu concluded his remarks with a call for collective responsibility, “We all have a role to play in restoring integrity to public service and in building a Nigeria where justice and accountability prevail.”