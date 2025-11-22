The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday held a security council meeting where commanders and top government officials reviewed strategies to strengthen public safety and curtail the threats of organised kidnapping gangs.

The governor received briefings from security commanders following the Tuesday attack on Eruku community in Ekiti local government area of the state.

Addressing a press briefing, the state commissioner of police, Ojo Adekimi, told newsmen that the meeting harvested insights from the security commanders on recent happenings and field intelligence in the aftermath of the Eruku incident, including efforts of the security agencies to track down the perpetrators and rescue the victims.

He added that the meeting also commended heightened security deployments, especially air interdictions which have dislodged the kidnappers from their former hideouts, especially in Ifelodun. It called for continuous air bombardment of areas identified as criminal hideouts.