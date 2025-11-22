The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered a lawyer, Ahmed Abdulrahman, and his co-defendants to remain in the custody of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) of the Police Headquarters.

Justice Rita Offili Ajumogobia fixed November 24 to deliver ruling on the lawyer’s bail application and for further hearing on the matter.

Advertisement

The five defendants are being prosecuted by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) on allegations bordering on cyberbullying Senator Shehu Umar Buba, the chairman, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

The IGP named Abdulrahman, 41; Daure David, 35; Ishaq Muhammed, 25; Abdulrashid Musa, 30; and Nasir Abubakar, 21, as 1st to 5th defendants, respectively. The charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/526/2025, was dated October 3 and filed by Anthony Egwu on October 6.

Advertisement

They were arraigned on October 30 on 11-count charge, which also bordered on offences such as cybercrime, defamation, advance fee fraud, among others. They pleaded not guilty to the counts and Justice Ajumogobia ordered their remand at the FCID.

During the last adjourned date, Afeez Matanmi, appearing for Abdulrahman, told the court that the matter was rescheduled for his client’s bail application.

He said in compliance with the judge’s directive, he filed a reply on points of law to the prosecution’s counter affidavit.

Matanmi, who said the application was dated and filed on November 3, prayed the court to grant their prayer. Similarly, A. A. Badmus, lawyer for the 4th defendant, informed the court that they also had a bail application.

The judge, however, told Badmus that the application cannot be taken because the time was far spent. “I will hear you on Monday,” Justice Ajumogobia said. She then adjourned until November 24 for ruling on the 1st defendant’s bail application as well as for mention.