The Kwara State government has settled the ₦22.5 million outstanding debts in licence renewal fees by the State Broadcasting Corporation (Radio Kwara), to the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The State Commissioner for Communication, Hon. Bode Towoju, who made disclosure on Wednesday, said the debts had accumulated since 2006.

Towoju said the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, gave the approval for the immediate payment of the ₦22.5m to NBC.

He nited that the state government had earlier paid ₦10m out of the initial ₦32.5m debts in September, 2021.

“Kwara State is blessed with a responsible and highly responsive governor. This debt was passed down from the previous administrations in the state since 2006.

“As someone who puts Kwara first, the governor is committed to meeting people’s expectations and exceeding such, and this can also be likened to the way he promptly paid off the UBEC counterpart funds that the administration before him did not pay.

“Undoubtedly, Kwara is indeed blessed with a good governor. No wonder he has been named the ‘Exceptional Governor’,” he added.

The Commissioner urged Kwarans to be rest assured that the administration was committed to ensuring that the state remains a moving and progressive state, calling on the people of the state to put Kwara first in all their dealings.