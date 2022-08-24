The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has paraded the killers of one Hon. Musa Mante, a then serving member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly from Dass local government area in August 2020.

The arrested suspects also kidnapped the deceased’s two wives and 1-year-old daughter at the time.

The suspects, Hashimu Galadima (a.k.a Kan-Wuka) aged 48, Abdulwahab Alhassan (a.k.a Emeka) aged 31, Abdulwahab Ahmed (a.k.a Dan-Mama) aged 35, and Alh. Modu Saleh, all of Dass local government area of Bauchi State, were arrested following credible intelligence and paraded in Abuja on Wednesday.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) successfully brought the case of the murder to a close with the arrest of the suspects as it earlier seemed unsolved.

He said the suspects, according to investigations, were members of a syndicate actively involved in kidnapping and robbery operations within Bauchi State and its environs.

They also confessed to the murder of one Mallam Dahiru Suleiman and a retired Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Garkuwa, who they claimed was a bane to their operations in the area.

Also, 11 suspects who confessed to being members of an unlawful society, specifically the Black Axe Confraternity (a.k.a Aiye) were arrested in Ekpoma, Edo State, following reports on their nefarious activities within the area.

The suspects – 22 years Okosun Pascal, 24 years Michael Ehineboh, 22 years Aneto Israel, 23 years Destiny Uhomogiwan, 20 years Bello Sunday, 27 years Eramoh Akhere, 22 years Osagie Adamson, 24 years Okoruwa Christian, Edoghogho Wellington (all 9 from Esan LGA of Edo State), 20 years old Momoh Kingsley from Estako West LGA of Edo State, and 24 years old Chukwu Chukwuemeka from Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State, are all university undergraduates.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects are 2 AK 47 Rifles, three pump action guns, one locally made pistol, two AK47 Magazines, 22 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 17 rounds of 5.56mm K2 Ammunition, and three live cartridges.