The Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) said it has employed 1,811 applicants out of the 55,713 applicants that indicated interest in taking up appointments in the state.

Chairman of SUBEB, Prof. Shehu Adaramaja disclosed this in a statement signed by the board ‘s press secretary, Aminat Atere.

According to Adaramaja, the breakdown of the successful applicants included 1,500 teachers, mostly from STEM subjects, and 311 non-teaching staff comprising drivers, security guards, and office assistants for schools in the 16 local government areas of the state.

“The process focused more on hiring persons who would stay in their place of assignment, underscoring why the board sought nominations of competent and qualified hands from rural communities to bridge the manpower need in the hinterlands, he said.

Adaramaja added, “Successful applicants with valid phone numbers have since been contacted for their letters. Documentation started on Monday, January 6, with successful applicants from Kwara North, Tuesday, January 7, is for new hires from Kwara South, while Wednesday, January 8, is for successful candidates from Kwara Central.

“Documents required during documentation include original and two photocopies of all credentials; two file jackets and tags; citizenship certificate; two passport photographs; bond signing; biodata form to be filled, among other things”.