Kwara State government has promised to continue to encourage owners of private businesses in the state to thrive.

The special adviser on strategy, Alhaji Saadu Salahu gave the assurance while launching Qoidatul Baghdaadi video produced by Ajoshe Centre for Qur’an Memorisation and Islamic Studies, Ayegbami, Alagbado, Ilorin.

Salahu, who praised the proprietor of the centre for helping the parents and the government to shape the future of the youths, said the government would continue to assist owners of private businesses because of their positive impacts on the youths.

“The owner of this centre just like other owners of private businesses deserve all the support and encouragement from the government because they are helping to shape the future of our children and as well providing employment opportunities for many.

“His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is encouraged by the contributions of the private sector, especially those in the education sector to the growth and moral upbringing of our children and the society at large. For this reason, the government will continue to assist and partner with owners of private businesses in the state,” the special adviser stated.

Salahu urged men of goodwill and the society at large to continue to patronise owners of private businesses as a form of recognition for their contributions to the growth and development of the society.

The founder of Ajoshe Centre For Qur’an Memorisation and Islamic Studies, Sheikh Ahmad Ibrahim thanked Salahu for his interest in the educational development of the youths. He also thanked him for his support for the centre. Highlights of the event included the graduation of children who have completed the learning of the Holy Qur’an.