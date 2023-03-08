Director-general of the Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA) Joseph Lengmang has expressed shock over the attack which led to the death of three members of the same family in Angwan Lilu, Gunroyi village of Ganawuri community, Riyom local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that those killed were Rev. Musa Hyok, a pastor with the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN) and his two sons.

PPBA, in a statement signed by the DG in Jos particularly frowned at this unfortunate development considering the enormous material and human resources and intervention that has been committed through various interventions in Ganawuri and Riyom, the neighbouring Kaura LGA of Kaduna State by the PPBA in collaboration with Kaduna Peace Commission (KADPECOM).

According to him, this intervention eventually culminated in the signing of an Expression of Commitment to Peace by the affected communities sometime in 2021 adding that the latest round of violence is not only a contravention of the letters and spirit contained therein in the Expression of Commitment to Peace willingly signed by the Aten, Attakar and Fulani communities but capable of undermining the ongoing peace process in the LGA and, by extension, Plateau State.

The statement reads in part, “Happening at a time that the political ambience of the country is charged due to the electioneering exercise, the PPBA urges all concern to be circumspect as their actions, inactions or utterances at such a material time could have an adverse bandwagon negative impact on the peace and security situation in the state.”

The DG therefore urged all those affected by this sad development to remain calm and seek legal means of seeking redress rather than taking the laws into their hands which may ultimately lead to more loss of precious human lives and property.

He commended the traditional institution led by the Atta Aten, the security operatives for their swift response in arresting two suspects and all those who worked tirelessly to calm frayed nerves since the incident happened.