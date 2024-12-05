The Kwara State government has sanctioned a school teacher, Mrs Fatimoh Hamzat accused of assaulting a youth corps member posted to Government Day Junior Secondary School, Kulende, Ilorin.

In a joint statement by the commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo- Kawu, and the chairman of the Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, Mal. Bello Abubakar, the government said, ” the investigative panel set up on the matter found Hajia Hamzat Fatimoh Nike guilty of fighting on duty, use of foul language, insubordination, and disrespect for the national identity which the uniform of the corp members represent.

“Her behavior contravenes public service rules, and she has therefore been demoted by two-grade levels, according to the statement.

“The teacher is also to be transferred out of her current school as well as undergo counseling sessions,” the statement added.

The statement added that the government deeply regretted the action of the erring teacher and reassured the management of the National Youth Service Corps( NYSC) that the development did not represent the people of the state, and it will not happen again.

It urged teachers in the state to remain law abiding at all times by performing their duties in accordance with the laid-down procedure as the state government will continue to prioritise training on teaching ethics and procedures of service.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the youth corps member was last Thursday allegedly assaulted by Mrs Fatima Hamzat, who accused the corps member of disrespect.

In a swift response last Friday, the state government described the conduct of the affected teacher as unacceptable and pledged to ensure that justice is served on the matter.

The commissioner for Education and Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, in a statement appealed to the management of the NYSC and all concerned to remain law-abiding and perform their duties without fear, “as the concerned teacher has been summoned and necessary disciplinary procedures will be taken accordingly.”