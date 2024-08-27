The Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KwSUBEB) has announced that the state government is set to recruit 1,611 teaching and non-teaching staff in the state.

The chairman of the agency, Prof Shehu Adaramaja announced this in Ilorin, the state’s capital on Tuesday.

“A total of 695 B.Ed degree holders, 605 NCE holders, 200 security guards, and 111 other categories of non-teaching staff were approved for engagement into the service of Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board,” Adaramaja said.

He added that the exercise will be carried out based on the needs assessment recently conducted across the 16 local government areas of the state.

In a statement signed by Ameenst Atere, the press secretary of SUBEB, Adaramaja said the planned recruitment followed the approval of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to fill the vacancies created due to retirements, deaths, or transfer of service to other states.

Adaramaja said that a community-based job recruitment approach will be adopted without compromising competence and qualifications.

“Recruitment is going to take place at the local government level or at the nearest communities/villages where their services are greatly needed.

“Successful candidates will sign a bond of non-movement or transfer from their new place of work for the first 5 years, a condition that is based on the experience of teachers not staying in the hinterlands,” the SUBEB chairman said.

He stressed that the exercise aligns with the governor’s commitment to strengthening the educational sector, especially at the local levels, adding that all local government areas will be adequately represented in the process.