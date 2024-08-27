A video of a suspected bandit flaunting ransom money on TikTok has gone viral, sparking outrage and widespread condemnation on social media.

In the video, the suspect, who appears to be in his 20s, is seen sitting casually under a tree, displaying a large sum of cash. The money is believed to be part of a ransom he collected from kidnapping innocent citizens. The suspect grins at the camera, seemingly unfazed by the serious implications of his actions.

The video’s widespread circulation has ignited a debate about the brazenness of criminal elements and the use of social media platforms to boast about illicit activities. Many users have called for immediate action by law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend the suspect.

On the social media platform X, a user @davidOghe expressed his frustration, stating, “This is the new trend… Bandits showing off their gains from ransoms, and our security are focused on PIDOM, DAVID HUNDEYIN & CO. Dan Bello has said it all in his previous video; our security agencies collab to cause and encourage the insecurity in the north for precious stones and illegal mining.”

Another user, @moderate_ustaz, questioned the inability to track such individuals, writing, “And you want to tell me these people cannot be tracked? Whether we like it or not, the top government officials and top security personnel want this thing to continue.”

Adding to the discourse, @thefiahmagnate commented, “They are not Nigerians, and they can’t be easily tracked, and that is the main reason why this idiot is exposing himself on TikTok. Hand go touch am soon. #FearlessInOctober #RevolutionNow.”

As of the time of this report, authorities were yet to release an official statement regarding the video.