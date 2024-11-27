The Kwara State government has frowned at the culture of people branding materials to be donated to public schools children with subtle or obvious political messages and indoctrination.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Moddibo-Kawu, in a statement on Wednesday warned, “This practice, which includes emblazoning the picture of the donor on such books or school materials, should stop.”

“While every support for public school is welcome and appreciated, the government has a standing policy that such materials do not come with political branding of any kind.

“It is on record that education materials that the state government donated to school children between 2019 and now usually do not come with the picture of His Excellency the Governor, who feels such practices are not healthy for young children,” Moddibo-Kawu noted.

She urged public officials and private individuals to kindly take note of this, while expressing the gratitude of the government to everyone giving any form of support for public education.