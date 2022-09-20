Some concerned indigenes of Ilorin Emirate in Kwara State, on Monday, have challenged the process that produced the vice chancellor-designate of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Egbewole.

The concerned Ilorin Emirate indigenes under the aegis of Ilorin Association of Friends made their feelings known at a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital.

The leader of the group, Alh Bashiru Aliyu, said: “We have not called this press conference to bore you with the rhetorics or sentiment that an Ilorin man must always emerge as the vice chancellor of University of Ilorin, even though the process must not be programmed to edge out qualified indigenous candidates of the community, as the university in question is a federal institution opened to any qualified Nigerian; neither are we here to attack any personality.

“However, we are here to register our grievances on the sordid process that produced the least qualified as the new VC-designate against the established standard and convention of the University.”

However, the vice chancellor-designate, Prof. Egbewole, an indigene of Osun State, had on the wake of his appointment extended hand of fellowship to his co-contestants, saying, “the university is bigger than all of us.”

He equally pledged to be fair to all the stakeholders in the running of the affairs of the university.

But the Ilorin Emirate group insisted that: “As stakeholders and concerned citizens of Kwara, where the university is sited, we will like to call on all the relevant organs of government and those who have responsibility to oversee the affairs of the university to look into the activities of the council and the entire process that produced the new VC designate of University of Ilorin.

“As stakeholders in this community with peace track records, we have resolved to ward off any shenanigan that may threaten the hard-earned peace. We, therefore, want to call on relevant authorities to see to it that there is no miscarriage of justice on this matter.”