The Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that federal lawmakers were no longer interested in the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari any longer, insisting that insecurity, which informed the impeachment threat, has improved.

It will be recalled that some Senators cutting across the ruling and opposition parties had given President Buhari a six-week ultimatum to address insecurity or face impeachment from office.

The Senate procceded on its annual recess shortly after the ultimatum was given and same has since expired.

LEADERSHIP reports that as the Senate reconvene this Tuesday, there were expectations that the impeachment threat against President Buhari will be revisited by the lawmakers.

But Senator Kalu, who allayed the fears that Buhari might be impeached by the Senate on resumption, said no lawmaker will be able to provide the required number of signatories for the impeachment either President Buhari or the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Kalu added that even if such an issue was brought up again on the floor of the Senate, it will die naturally.

Kalu stated these when he spoke to journalists on Tuesday morning on resumption of Senate plenary after a two-month recess.

“The issue of impeachment is a non-existing issue. Nobody is talking about it. Even if they try, they will fail because we have the number to resist it.

“There is nothing wrong with a lawmaker coming up with an impeachment threat but will they succeed? No! So, as far as I am concerned, there is no discussion about Buhari’s impeachment because security has improved.

“We have been meeting with the Service Chiefs and some of you were there and can testify that the issue of security has improved and it will keep improving,” Kalu, who represents Abia North senatorial district, said.