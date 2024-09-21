The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kwara State said official results from across polling units in the 16 local government areas showed impressive performance by the party in the chairmanship and councillorship elections across the 16 local council areas of the state.

The state chairman of the APC, Prince Sunday Fagbemi stated this in a statement he personally signed, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin.

Fagbemi praised the people of the state for trooping out en masse to participate in the election and for voting for the candidates of the ruling party in the state.

“We thank the people of Kwara State for their show of support and the confidence reposed in our party. We commend them for coming out to vote for APC in spite of the intimidation by the opposition elements.

“We commend the electoral body, KWASIEC, for the good showing, the impartiality of its officials, and its prompt and professional responses to late arrival of materials and procedural hitches in a few areas. Also, we commend the people of Kwara State for their peaceful conduct throughout,” he stated.

The APC chairman, however, condemned “the futile attempts of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to disrupt election in some parts, especially in Offa where miscreants made fruitless efforts to undermine the process.

“A popular party had no reason to disrupt the process of the election. But that was what the PDP tried to do after its initial plan to stop the election through the courts failed woefully. We thank the electorate for resisting their antics and voting for our party.

“So far, so good, our party is poised to emerge victorious in a superlative way in this election. It is all too clear, from Central to South and North. We commend Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his leadership, his peaceful disposition, and his clear democratic credentials that have all played out in this election.”