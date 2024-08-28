A 56 year-old indigene of Ilorin in Kwara State, Yahaya Nafiu, whose wife gave birth to 11 babies in Benin Republic, has cried out for help.

Nafiu appealed to spirited individuals to assist him with money to enable him cater for the babies and their mother.

The wife, 54-year-old Alake was delivered of 11 babies in Port Novo Ajasse, Cotonou in Benin Republic.

It was learnt that the babies, eight boys and three girls are alive except two of the girls that died during delivery.

Nafiu confirmed that two of the babies died but the remaining nine are hale and hearty.

He, however, lamented that his family is grappling with financial constraints due to huge amount of money required in taking care of the babies and their mother.

“One other major challenge that we are now facing before we could bring the children home to Ilorin to show them to my own parents, is how to raise money for the marriage rites, as well as medical bill and police report”, Nafiu said.

It was gathered that a birth attendant took delivery of the babies in two different occasions.

The first set of delivery reportedly took place on 7th July, 2024 while the second batch of the children were delivered on 14th of August 2024.

“A few days after the delivery of the first set of children, the mother said she observed strange movement in her stomach and on getting to the hospital, after a scan was carried out, the doctor revealed that she was carrying another set of children which led them to contact the initial birth attendant where the next set of five babies were delivered”, Nafiu said.

He testified to God’s miracle in the way the children were delivered, disclosing the pregnancy of the children lasted over three years before delivery.

Nafiu explained further that efforts to ascertain the pregnancy position of his wife proved abortive in the hospital with medical doctors not able to carry out successful operation on the mother, which he attributed to spiritual influence on the medical doctors.

In his reaction to the development, National President of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), Alh Abdulmumini Abdulmalik, confirmed that the father of the children hails from Onikeke Compound, Popo Giwa area of Ilorin.

He also expressed delight that an Ilorin indigene living in Cotonou, Benin Republic has been blessed with the multiple children.

“While welcoming the decuplets and congratulating the parents on this uncommon blessing, we rejoice with the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, during whose reign this glorious history of an Ilorin indigene having decuplets is recorded”, he added.

Abdulmalik appealed to both government and public spirited individuals, especially the philanthropists in Ilorin Emirate, to support Nafiu financially and materially to enable him fulfil his parental responsibility.