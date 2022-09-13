A frontline traditional ruler in Kwara State, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti, has dissociated his Council and the town from an audio message in circulation, asking candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to come to the Omu-Aran to canvass for votes.

The monarch, in a statement on Tuesday, said he has not restricted any political party from coming to campaign in the ancient town.

The Olomu’s statement which was signed by the spokesman of Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA), Olayinka Owolewa, was made available to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the state capital.

The monarch asked members of the public to disregard the audio message, saying the unknown voice is an enemy of peace attempting to disrupt the existing peaceful coexistence in the community.

Adeoti said he has directed members of the Olomu-in-council and the Omu Aran Development Association (ODA) to investigate the matter and unravel the person behind the unfortunate audio, with a view to making the unscrupulous element face the wrath of the law.

“I am a father to all and all political parties are welcome to campaign in Omu-Aran when the ban is lifted,” Oba Adeoti said.

The Olomu said he is happy with the giant strides of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq since assuming office, saying Omu-Aran has felt the impact of his purposeful administration.

He added that the AbdulRazaq administration has seen to more roads been tarred in the community, refurbished the Omu-Aran High Court, completely rebuilt the primary school in Agamo and also fenced it.

The ODA President, Maj. Gen. Olayemi Abidoye, has also admonished members of the community to desist from anything capable of truncating the existing unity in the town.

He said the ODA was in full support of Governor AbdulRasaq administration.