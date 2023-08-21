Kwara NNPP, Stakeholders Reject Caretaker Committee, Back BoT Chairman

Stakeholders and executive members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara State have rejected the purported dissolution of the party’s state executive and constitution of a caretaker commitee for the state.

They also resolved to align with the position of the chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party, Dr Boniface Aniebonam who had directed all states affected by the purported dissolution of their executives by the National Working Committee (NEC) to maintain the status quo.

Rising from an expanded state executive meeting attended by chairmen and secretaries of the party across the 16 local government areas of the state in Ilorin, the state capital, yesterday, the NNPP leaders and stakeholders said they were not aware of any dissolution of the state executive.

They said no formal communication was made to the party leadership in the state and as such they would not believe or act on “rumours.”

At the meeting, the NNPP chairman in Kwara State who doubles as the chairman of the Forum of NNPP states chairmen, Alh AbdulSalam AbdulRazaq, blamed the crisis at the national level of the party on Kwankwasiya members who he said “are desperate on taking over the party structures in all states.”

“As far as we are concerned, we have not received any formal letter about dissolution of our state executive, we are still regarding it as rumours .

The executives of NNPP in Kwara remains intacts and we align with the position of the chairman of our party’s Board of Trustees , chief Boniface Aniebonam, who has directed that the status quo should be maintained “, AbdulRazaq said.

The NNPP chairman also reffered members of the party to the provision of the constitution of the party which vested so much power in the the BOT even more than the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

He advised the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Kwakwanso to counsel the Kwankwasiya elements in the party to operate and act in accordance with the party’s constitution.

He reminded Kwakwanso and his supporters that NNPP had been in existence for more than 20 years before they joined the party, with rules and regulations guiding it’s operation.