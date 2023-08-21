NNPP Chairmen Accuse Kwankwaso Of Anti-party Activities

The forum of state chairmen of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has instituted a legal action against the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party over illegal dissolution of executive councils of the party in 10 states of the federation.

The body also accused the former party Presidential candidate of Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwakwaso of engaging in anti-party activities which undermined the success and fortune of the party in the 2023 presidential polls.

The NNPP state chairmen who claimed that Kwakwaso was making an attempt to hijack the party structures alleged that he was using members of the NWC to perpetrate illegalities and take unconstitutional decisions.

Addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital yesterday, the spokesperson of the forum across the 36 state of the federation and FCT, Mr Dada Olayinka Olabode said the dissolution of the state, local government ward executives of the party in 10 states was against the constitution of the party.

Dada, who is the Ekiti state chairman of NNPP, added that party leaders and members who have the temerity to challenge him (Kwakwaso) having observed his inordinate moves were consequently invited to a disciplinary panel by the NWC of the party.

“We have taken legal step to addressing this injustice against over 7000 members who went through congresses at the ward, local government and state levels in Ekiti state and also, about 100,000 elected officials of this party across the ten states and two other state where a clear pronouncement of expulsion has been pronounced.

“The Court in Ado Ekiti has served the party as represented by the improperly constituted NWC to appear before it on the on the 19th day of September, 2023. The case is before Justice Aladejana of High Court 3 of Ekiti State High Court”.

The NNPP boss who noted that the structures were elected structures of the party that went through congresses said “This action violated section article 2a of the constitution our party. It also fragrantly violated article 32. 1i, 39.0, 39.1i and 39.4 of the constitution of our noble party.

“The same improperly constituted NWC had made attempt twice to illegally doctor the constitution of the Party”.

On the alleged anti-party activities of Kwakwaso he said, “This stem from his unholy romance with the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The romance as of then before the presidential election largely affected the performance of the party across board.

“The party crisis was orchestrated by an attempt by the former presidential candidate of this party, Kwakwaso to hijack structures of the party after he was challenged about his anti-lparty activities.

“Panels were set up without observing the disciplinary procedures as enshrined in the party constitution, those accused across the ten states were neither availed a copy of the petition purportedly written against them nor given fair hearing.

“The NWC which in itself was improperly constituted made pronouncement albeit unconstitutionally and illegally on 28 of July , saying that the party structures across ten states of Enugu, Ekiti, Kaduna, Niger, Zamfara, Rivers and four other states have been dissolved.

“May it be known, that the NWC , having relied on the bias recommendations of the disciplinary committee which was improperly constituted and set up by them against the provisions of the party constitution made pronouncement to dissolve state, local government and ward executives in the ten states.

“We are here today, on behalf of these ten states to tell the whole world that having taken this illegal rout to hijack party structures in the ten states, the state chairmen, took a petition before the founder and chairman board of trustees of the party, Chief Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam who constitution donated expressly powers to serve as the conscience in his impartial nature looked at the petition, invited the petitioners and advised appropriately that the decisions, illegally taken be reversed and that the state chairmen, the dissolved executive committee across board be reinstated.

.”We want to warn members of the public to be wary of the activities of those who proclaim themselves as democrats but who in truth are political traders traversing the length and breadth of the Nigeria, playing on the intelligence of loyal party members to desist from associating with people who in the history are known to be moving from one political party to the other. You may recalled that then presidential candidate of this party was a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from where he moved to APC and later made his way back to PDP late last year, he made an overture to the founder of NNPP Chief Anibulam who is a consumate, accomplished retired custom officer formed the party in 2001 and in 2022, he volunteered the political platform for the use of Engr Kwakwaso who came to NNPP from a relatively unknown The National Movement.

“Chief Aniebonam didn’t request monetary compensation from the TNM group and didn’t broker power sharing or hinder the smooth take off of the party. He dissolved his old executives ceased to be party chairman to become BoT chairman and allowed the Kwakwaso group to take 70% of the position in the newly reconstituted NEC of the party.

“Today, it is obvious that the tenants have now turned out to chase away the landlord. But we are resolute , all the state chairmen have resolved never to allow the tenants to occupy our own house. We are not unaware of effort being made to impose illegal caretaker committee across these states but I can assure you that we are equal to the task and we are done everything legally possible on the moral side to regain our party.

“On behalf of my colleagues and members of the party, we reaffirm our undying love and loyalty to the NNPP. Our philosophy is bringing about a new Nigeria and to make this happen, no act of impunity by anyone no matter how highly placed will be tolerated. We will not allow anybody to trade with the collective sweat of members of this great party. We will continue to defend the integrity of this party with every legitimate options”.

The NNPP state chairmen’s forum advised Nigerians, especially the political class to be wary of those they associate with in the party.

“If any political class is interested in aligning with our Party, our ideology, philosophy, they should meet with Chief Anibulam who is the father and chairman BoT of our party”.