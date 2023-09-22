The commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)in Kwara State, Umar Mohammed, has enjoined leaders at both the local and national levels to maintain peace in their respective areas.

Mohammed made the call yesterday at an event to mark the 2023 International Day of Peace Celebration in Ilorin, the state capital.

He urged Nigerians to always maintain peace and live in unity among themselves, neighbouring countries and the world at large.

“If anything happens to your neighbours at home, nearby states or countries, it will in one way or the other affect you as well.

“Therefore, let us try as much as possible to be good, nice and helpful to one another at all times,” he said.

Mohammed urged all security agencies to maintain peace and have the fear of God in discharging their duties.

In her lecture, the command’s head of Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit, Florence Adeyemi, who delivered a lecture on the “Role of NSCDC in Understanding Peace and Conflict”, described peace as the absence of war and violence.

Adeyemi, who said that there must be justice in order to achieve peace in a nation, added that peace is the path that brings growth and prosperity to the society.

She said without peace, there won’t be political strength, economic stability and cultural growth.