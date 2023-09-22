Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) through its transport secretariat has assured residents of Abuja of adequate security when the Abuja Light Rail commences operations soon.

The secretary of the secretariat, Mr Ubokutom Nyah, gave the assurance yesterday, after an inspection of the ongoing rehabilitation of the metro rail line project in Abuja.

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd. (CCECC) handling the rehabilitation project during a visit to Vice President Kashim Shettima, pledged to complete the Abuja light rail project in May 2024.

Nyah said that the provision of security was in line with the vision of the secretariat – security, affordability, and flexibility and that the security of the light rail was paramount, adding that the strategies to secure the rail tracks had been put in place.

He expressed optimism that the expected commercial operation of the Abuja light rail would commence earlier than expected, saying that the vandalised parts of the tracks had been fixed, while communication cables were being imported.

“We hope that the nine-month completion scheduled period will come earlier. The residents of the FCT are in for a big surprise and a good time. We have gone through over 60 percent of the rail tracks and I can convincingly state that the vandalised parts of the tracks have been duly completed.

“The cleaning is going on and I am told that the communication cables are already on the port and will soon come in. The completion of the Abuja Light Rail might come sooner than it was expected because what we have seen today is a great job,” he said.

The secretary and his management team visited the Metro, Kukwuaba, Airport, and Basango stations among others.