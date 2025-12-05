The Kwara State Police Command has arrested four suspected arms couriers for bandits and a member of a kidnapping syndicate operating in the state.

The state’s commissioner of police, Adekimi Ojo, made disclosure this while briefing newsmen at the Command’s headquarters in Ilorin on Friday.

The suspected bandits’ arms couriers were Owolaramfe Rafiu, 38, Musa Mohammed, 20, Adam Lawal, 18, and Musa Shaibu, 45.

CP Ojo said the suspects were arrested by policemen while conducting routine stop and search operation along the Gbugbu-Patigi road.

He said items recovered from the suspects included 100 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition and assorted charms.

“At about 0730hrs, a police patrol team attached to the Lafiagi Area Command, while conducting routine stop-and-search along the Gbugbu/Patigi road,

intercepted a Toyota Corolla with registration EP 434 ABC, driven by Owolaramfe Rafiu. Upon searching the vehicle, operatives recovered 100 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition concealed among personal effects, along with various charms.

“The four occupants of the vehicle, Musa Mohammed, Adam Alhaji Lawal, and Musa Shaibu were arrested immediately. During preliminary interrogation,

Musa Mohammed confessed that the ammunition was collected from Nasarawa State for delivery to an unnamed contact in Gbugbu.

“A coordinated effort is underway to identify and apprehend the intended receiver of the ammunition. The suspects remain in custody, and the recovered exhibits have been secured for further investigation and prosecution,” the police commissioner said.

CP Ojo stated that on December 3, 2025, operatives of the Command acting on actionable intelligence from Oro-Ago community members, arrested one Aliu Abubakar ‘M’ at Oro-Ago Motor Park.

“The suspect initially claimed he was en route to meet one Zarumi, purportedly his uncle, but his behaviour aroused suspicion. Further investigation uncovered incriminating digital evidence showing the suspect brandishing an AK-47 rifle, alongside images of his allies identified as Buba, Auta, and Bello ‘Smally’, all posing with the same prohibited firearms.

“Additional images revealed the suspect displaying significant cash, which he voluntarily confessed were proceeds from multiple kidnapping activities

conducted by his syndicate. The suspect is currently in custody, providing valuable intelligence to ongoing counter-kidnapping operations,” he said.

CP Ojo also disclosed that one Aisata who was kidnapped on November 29, 2025, was rescued from the kidnappers hideout in Obate-Eyenkorin axis of Asa local government area of the state.

He said the kidnappers had earlier demanded N30m ransom for the release of the victim, but later reduced it to N150,000.

“On 29/11/2025 at about 2105hrs, four armed men invaded the residence of Suleiman Sahadudeen at Obate Village, brandishing cutlasses and a locally made firearm. The assailants forcefully abducted his wife, Aisata, and escaped into the surrounding bush.

“Shortly afterwards, the criminals returned to the scene and forcibly collected the phone belonging to one Arusat (female) a close friend of the victim andused the device to contact the husband for ransom negotiation.

“The suspects initially demanded ₦30,000,000, but later forced an agreement at ₦150,000. Upon receipt of the report, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit swiftly

launched a coordinated rescue operation, advancing into Obate–Eyenkorin axis. As officers approached the suspected hideout, the criminals detected police movement and abandoned the victim, fleeing into the bush to evade arrest.

“The victim, Aisata, was rescued alive, unharmed, and in stable condition. She has since been reunited with her family after medical assessment. Efforts are ongoing to track, identify, and apprehend the fleeing suspects,” CP Ojo stated.