Kwara Police Commissioner Goes Tough On Cultists, Others

Kwara State commissioner of police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, yesterday asked cultists to steer clear of the state or face severe consequences.

Adelesi who spoke during her maiden press conference at the police headquarters in Ilorin, the state capital, vowed that there won’t be mercy for anyone caught indulging in cultism in the state.

The police boss added that, “there will be no mercy for cultists. We are not going to spare them. Any information we have about them will be used to clampdown on them.”

She said, “I am happy to observe that Kwara State is noted for having a low crime rate. Despite the low crime rate, it is pertinent to state that the command is not absolutely free from threats. Some of the identified threats are kidnapping, robbery, cultism and allied offences, intra and inter communal clashes as well as road traffic accidents (RTA).”

She stated that the emphasis of the command under her watch shall be on crime prevention.

She said this is borne out of the conviction that the emotional, social, economic and practical costs of victimisation are unquantifiable and extremely burdensome, adding that their resolve to have crime prevention as the major policy thrust is further enhanced by the notion that crime can directly undermine the legitimacy of a state by destroying the trust relationship between the people and the state.