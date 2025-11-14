The Kwara State Police Command has dislodged bandits operating from a hilltop in Adekanbi village along Ilorin-Jebba Road in Moro local government area of the state.
The men of the command also neutralised one of the bandits who were said to have engaged the policemen in a fierce gun battle on Thursday.
The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, who made this known in a statement on Friday, said one AK49 rifle, and 32 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the bandits hideout.
The statement read: “Acting on actionable intelligence on 13th November, 2025 at about 1000hrs, police operatives and vigilante members executed a rapid tactical deployment to Adekanbi village via Bode-Saadu, where armed bandits were sighted occupying a fortified hill-top.
“On arrival, the hostile elements initiated gunfire, prompting a swift and superior counter-engagement by the security team. The overwhelming response forced the criminals to abandon their position with suspected gunshot injuries. A post-operation sweep led to the recovery of a neutralised suspect, one AK49 rifle, and 32 rounds of live ammunition.
“This successful operation underscores the Command’s enhanced kinetic capability and reinforced rapid-response strategy under the leadership of IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun. The Command assures the public of sustained offensive operations across all identified flashpoints to maintain safety and security statewide.”