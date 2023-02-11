Kwara State Police Command has lifted the ban it earlier imposed on rallies and processions in the State.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, announced this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital, on Saturday.

Recall that the Police had on Wednesday banned any form of unlawful protest, rally, or gathering in the state.

It hinged its decision on, “an intelligence report indicating that hoodlums have perfected plans to hijack any rally or procession and use the process to cause chaos and jeopardize the current fragile peace in the country.”

Lifting the ban, the Police said all necessary security arrangements have been put in place across the state to forestall any security breach, now, during, and after the general elections.

The statement reads: “The commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Paul Odama,wishes to appreciate the good people of Kwara State for their determination to work with security agencies to deepen the peace and harmony Kwara State is known for, regardless of the inconveniences attached thereto.

“This press release is to inform the public that their cooperation and strict compliance with the order of temporarily banning rallies and processions in the state has helped the command in quickly preventing criminal elements from taking advantage of the fuel and Naira note swap challenges.

“Consequently, the command wishes to lift the imposed ban on rallies and processions in the state as all necessary security arrangements have been put in place across the state to forestall any security breach, now, during, and after the general elections.

“However, the command is fully ready to continue to discharge her constitutionally assigned duty of protecting the lives and property of citizens and residents alike.”