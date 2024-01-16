A yet-to-be-identified student of Kwara State Polytechnic in Ilorin was killed on Tuesday at Sango area of Ilorin, the state capital, when the driver of a trailer lost control and hit a vehicle in the front, which later collided with the motorcycle carrying the victim and three others.

The two other persons on the motorcycle, also students of the institution, sustained severe injuries.

A source, claiming that the victims were students, stated that they were on their way to their school campus at Adewole area of Ilorin to attend a lecture when the tragedy occurred.

“The driver of the trailer heading towards Maraba from Sango suddenly lost control while approaching the Ministry of Agriculture’s roundabout and violently hit a vehicle in front, which in turn hit the motorcycle with the three students,” added the source.

One of the victims, whose forehead seriously hit the ground, died instantly, while the other two with severe injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, the spokesperson for Kwara State Police Command, confirmed the incident, stating that the trailer driver has been detained by the police at the ‘A’ Division of the police formation in Ilorin, and the truck has been impounded.

She expressed frustration that the driver did not slow down to obey the big bump at the roundabout, resulting in the loss of a student’s life.

The spokesperson of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Hajia Halimat Garuba, confirmed the incident, expressing sadness over the death of one of the students in the accident. Investigations have commenced.