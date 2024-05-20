Ahead of May 29, 2024 when President Bola Tinubu will clock one year in office, Nigerians who live in danger under the aegis of Abuja Grassroots Advocacy Projects has urged him to remove the minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru and other members of his cabinet for non-performance.

The group which made the call at a press conference in Abuja yesterday did not mention the other non-performing ministers but insisted that Badaru be shown the way out as insecurity in the country has worsened under his watch.

Its convener, Yunusa Ahmadu Yusuf (Buhun Barkonun Abuja) lamented that within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) boundary communities 69 persons have been kidnapped with two killed each in Issah and Gadugna settlements in the last two days.

Yusuf dared the minister to list 10 achievements he has made while in office, without eventually either mentioning those of his predecessors, saying his appointment can best be described as a matter of regret, and must be immediately corrected by the president.

“On behalf of Nigerians who lives are in danger on a daily basis, especially in southern Kaduna, Kargarko Local government precisely, where mothers and children are being kidnapped and killed like chicken, we want to ask the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, what initiatives has he introduced to improve security in such axis and the entire country or any policy he has introduced to make the ministry work.

“Badaru Mohammad has not only let down the president, but also the nation and its citizens. Therefore, we strongly recommend his removal from office on the 29th of May 2024.

“We humbly request that on the 29th of May, Mr. President takes into account those Ministers who have distinguished themselves through their diligent, forthright, and impressive service. These individuals deserve continuity and recognition for their outstanding contributions.

“Conversely, those who have demonstrated greed, incompetence, and laziness, like Badaru Abubakar Mohammed should be swiftly removed from their positions,“ he said.

Yusuf said given the presence of individuals such as the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Inspector General of Police, and the National Security Adviser, among others, the president does not need to maintain two ministers in the defence ministry.

According to him, the former governor of Jigawa State by his conduct and intention is determined to undermine the Tinubu administration.

“We are compelled to draw your attention to the fact that Alhaji Abubakar Badaru is not even a supporter of the President. It is on record that, during his tenure as governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Mohammed vehemently opposed the emergence of the Tinubu Presidency that he now enjoys today.

“In fact, it was Badaru who worked tirelessly to unseat the former Chairman of the APC, Senator Adams Oshiomhole due to his association with Tinubu. His opposition to Tinubu back then was so intense that his primary objective was to remove Adams Oshiomhole in order to obstruct any future presidential prospects for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We must also mention that the Minister of Defence, harbours future presidential ambition. This ambition has led the minister to engage in secret meetings with members of the opposition with the intention of joining their ranks should the All Progressives Congress (APC) appear weak by 2027,“ Yusuf alleged.