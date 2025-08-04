Labour leaders have expressed concern over the new trade union regulation policy, noting that it was part of efforts to cage trade union activities.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP, some members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) affiliates who did not want their names in print described the policy as a stylish system the current government has set up to cage trade unions and their activities.

But Comrade Salisu Mohammed, a member of the NLC affiliate, described the policy as a step to prevent labour union members from exercising the freedom of expression and movement against governments and other employers of labour.

According to Mohammed, “Unless labour leaders accept the new policy, labour leaders will have little chance to protest against employers’ unwholesome activities.

The Nigeria Labour Congress President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, while receiving newly elected RATTAWU executives on a courtesy visit, described the move as “unheard of” in other parts of the world where governments interfere in the internal affairs of trade unions.

Ajaero hinted that the International Labour Organisation (ILO) monitors the Nigerian government’s interference in union activities.

He notes that trade unions are independent organisations guided by their own internal rules, which align with the ILO principles and free trade unions from government interference in their establishment, administration, and activities.

Likewise, the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Festus Osifo, told the newly elected executive of the Radio, Television, and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) that the leadership of the two labour centres will work together to protect workers’ interests.

Osifo, represented by the TUC Secretary-General, Dr. Nuhu Toro, said: “The TUC believes in solidarity. We believe in collective action and are confident that together, we can amplify our voices, strengthen our advocacy for justice and equity, and improve welfare for all workers in Nigeria.

“We know that sometimes management and employers try to divide our ranks, which you captured as divide and rule. We are also not ignorant of those tactics, but I assure you that we can surmount all those challenges together and ensure we get value for our working people.