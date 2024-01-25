Minister of state for labour and employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has called for harmony among leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), following months of internal leadership crisis that has rocked the union.

The minister who received the acting national president of the union, Comrade Aliyu Issa Ore, alongside members of the newly constituted executive in Abuja assured of the federal government readiness to implement all agreements with the labour unions.

She stressed the importance of unity and cooperation in the unions and assured of President Bola Tinubu’s desire to ensure broader peace in the country.

Also speaking, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Ismaila Abubakar stated that the federal government considered the unions as critical stakeholders to maintain peace and contribute to good governance.

The permanent secretary assured of the ministry’s continuous support, stating that they are always ready to provide guidance and advice to the union leaders as he particularly urged proactive conflict resolution.

“It is a pleasure to see that all of you have converged, that shows that there is peace and harmony within the union. It is only when we have peace and harmony that we can make progress”, Abubakar said.

Earlier, the acting national president of the union, told the minister that NURTW has experienced peace, unity and progress after the federal government intervention.

Ore reaffirmed the union’s solidarity and goodwill to the ministry for assisting the union to achieve the feat.

While appealing to the minister to continue to tread the path of truth, justice and impartiality for the union to enjoy sustained industrial peace and harmony in the country, the acting president also pledged continuous synergy and collaboration with the ministry.