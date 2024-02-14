The Nigeria Labour Party (LP) has suspended its National Treasurer, Mrs Oluchi Opara, for six months following her allegations against the national chairman of the party, Barr. Julius Abure, of squandering N3billion out of the N3.5billion raised for the 2023 election campaigns.

According to the Labour Party, it didn’t raise N3.5 billion for the campaign in all their accounts.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the the Party, Mr Obiora Ifoh, said the party has also set up a disciplinary committee against the national treasurer.

“Arising from the emergency meeting of the National Working Committee of the Labour Party, the leadership of the party has set up a disciplinary committee to try the National Treasurer, Ms Oluchi Opara for bringing the party to disrepute and misinforming the general public on the internal affairs of the party against the rules and regulations of the party.

“At the meeting held Tuesday evening February 13, 2024 in Abuja, and presided over by the Deputy National Chairman, Mrs Ladi Iliya, the party extended an invitation to the National Treasurer to appear before it on Wednesday February 14, 2024 by 10am at the Conference Hall of the Party National Headquarters.

“The party leadership is also calling on the teaming members of the party to be patient with it while it also assures that the ill wind will soon be resolved,” Ifoh added.

It will be recalled that the National Treasurer of the LP, Mrs Oluchi Oprah, accused the LP national chairman Abure of misappropriating over N3 billion out of the N3.5 billion raised for the 2023 election campaigns.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, Oluchi said under Mr Abure’s watch, over N3.5 billion was raised from the sale of nomination forms for the 2023 general elections.

“However, apart from the proceeds of the sale of forms from his home state of Edo – which was diverted to Mr Abure’s private accounts, he only declared N55 million to me as Treasurer, of the over N3.5 billion raised, pocketing the rest for himself,” Oluchi had claimed.