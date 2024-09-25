Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has revealed that it was former governor and Otun Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja who midwifed the process that led to his emergence as governor in 2019.

The governor who disclosed this when he paid a congratulatory visit to Ladoja who clocked 80 years on Wednesday at his Ondo Street, Bodija in Ibadan, noted that his political trajectory cannot be completed without the former governor.

Makinde added that he and the former governor might have some political differences, but insisted that the former governor still had many things to offer the state.

He emphasised that Oba Ladoja played critical roles that led to his emergence as governor in 2019, saying, “My political trajectory cannot complete without mentioning his name.

“Daddy was the one that midwifed the process that led to my emergence as governor in 2019. He played critical roles. We may have some political differences. When I became governor in 2019, you were the one that midwifed the process.

“And I beg you that whenever I have offended you, I have begged you. We may have some political differences.

“This is not the only thing. And sincerely, we will re-align and there will be development. Today is a special day for me. Today is a special day for one of the leading lights in Ibadanland.

“So, we thank God. A lot of people may not know this, but I feel that whenever I have the opportunity, I will say it openly. You still have a lot of roles to play, sir. So, we will continue to look forward to your leadership”.

Meanwhile, prominent Nigerians irrespective of political affiliations have been felicitating the former governor of the state.

Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has praised Oba Ladoja’s outstanding contributions to the development of Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole, describing him as a true elder statesman, an accomplished politician and a mentor of mentors.

Alli lauded Ladoja’s leadership during his tenure as governor, noting that his governance set the foundation for many progressive initiatives in Oyo State.

He said that Ladoja’s foresight in infrastructural development, dedication to improving education and commitment to the welfare of the people has continued to inspire a generation of leaders across the state.

The lawmaker said that the tenure of Ladoja as a Senator representing Oyo South was marked by immense contributions to national discourse.

For his part, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Olakulehin, also felicitated the Otun Olubadan on his milestone 80th birthday, describing him as the true son of Ibadanland.

The monarch who noted Ladoja’s contributions to Ibadan land, Oyo State and the nation, expressed his unalloyed gratitude to the God Almighty for sparing the life of Oba Ladoja to witness his 80th birthday celebration.

“On this landmark occasion and joyous celebration of 80 years, I recognise, celebrate and salute your service to Ibadan land and indeed Oyo State on behalf of the Olubadan – in – Council, the good people and residents of Ibadan land.

“You are a worthy son and ambassador of Ibadan land and we are proud of you and your noble achievements in your eight decades on earth”, the monarch said.