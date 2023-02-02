The Management of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), on Tuesday, said the Ojuelegba container accident that claimed nine lives on Sunday has justified the need for full enforcement of the Minimum Safety Standards (MSS) for trucks.

In a press statement to commiserate with families of the nine victims, NPA said truck owners have resisted the stuff enforcement of the MSS.

The NPA management, however, ordered full scale investigation to ascertain the source of container linked to last Sunday accident that claimed nine lives in Lagos.

“This very sad incident further justifies the need for the full enforcement of the Minimum Safety Standards (MSS) for trucks, which the Nigerian Ports Authority has articulated enforcing, albeit with stiff resistance from some truck owners.

“The Authority is poised more than ever before, in partnership with the Lagos State government and the Federal Road Service Corps, to fully enforce these Minimum Safety Standards for trucks and impose stiffer penalties on truck drivers and owners to forestall a reoccurrence and serve as deterrence to those who operate in breach.

“As a result of the foregoing and to avoid the recurrence of these tragic incidents and truck breakdowns on the highway, the Authority will convene a broad stakeholder engagement with truck owners, terminal operators, and off-dock workers at various locations to streamline the activities of these trucks and reiterate Zero Tolerance for violations of the Minimum Safety Standards.”

“There is, however, an ongoing investigation to track the container loading port and terminal to establish a failure to adhere to best practices in articulated vehicle management. The Authority assures the general public that whoever is responsible for this breach of procedure will face the harshest sanctions.

“In order to protect against the loss of lives and properties due to these avoidable accidents, the Authority will fully enforce the minimum safety standards for trucks in all the ports, particularly in Lagos, where these needless accidents are becoming commonplace. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”