A group of aspirants, the Lagos State Conference of 2025 All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship Aspirants, has pledged their continued loyalty to the party and firm support for President Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 re-election project.

The convener of the conference, Hon. Shola Opeyemi Taiwo, in his welcome address, applauded the leadership of APC at the state and national levels, while commending fellow aspirants for their resilience and commitment despite the challenges encountered during the last local government elections.

According to him, the essence of the gathering went beyond the much-discussed issue of nomination form refunds, clarifying that the party itself initiated the refund process, not the aspirants.

He said the refund should be handled transparently, but the group’s focus must remain on unity, loyalty, and inclusion in ongoing appointments.

Taiwo emphasised that the aspirants were not rebels but grassroots commanders determined to work with the party’s leadership, declaring that their collective strength would be channelled towards ensuring Tinubu’s second-term victory in 2027 and supporting whoever emerges as the APC governorship candidate in Lagos.

The meeting also featured contributions from key aspirants who reinforced Taiwo’s message of unity and loyalty. Hon. Wale Oluwa highlighted the importance of mobilising support for Tinubu’s 2027 agenda, describing the aspirants as critical players in strengthening the party at the grassroots.

On her part, Dr Princess Folashade Olabanjioba called for inclusiveness, urging the party leadership not to sideline the aspirants in appointments but to carry them along in recognition of their sacrifices and loyalty.