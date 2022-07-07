Lagos State House of Assembly has adopted the recommendations of the Committee on Science and Technology on “A Bill for a Law to promote the protection of personal information processed by Public and Private Bodies, Establish the Data Protection Commission and for connected purposes”.

Chairman, Committee on Science and Technology, Hon. Lanre Afinni in his presentation on Tuesday said the proposed Law was borne out of the need to regulate indiscriminate access to and use of data in order to ensure privacy and protection of personal information of individuals which constantly breaches globally due to technology advancement in mobile telecommunication.

He explained that the objectives of the bill are to regulate the collection, storage, processing and use of personal data relating to persons residing in the State by automated and non-automated means.

The lawmaker said that the bill also seeks to ensure that personal data is processed in a transparent, fair and lawful manner, on the basis of an individual consent or other specified lawful basis and to regulate personal data processing by entities in the private and public sectors of the state.

Hon. Rotimi Olowo in his observations said that the penalty given to offenders should be more severe than what is stated in the bill, also argued that placing notice of presence of CCTV in private buildings should be modified.

The Majority Leader Hon. Sanai Agunbiade in his contribution said the bill is technical and the technicality has been faced during the Public Hearing.

Hon. Temitope Adewale stated that when the bill is passed into Law lives and property will be protected.

Hon. Lanre Tobun opined that remuneration and allowance should be guided against impunity.