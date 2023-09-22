Lagos State House of Assembly has commended President Bola Tinubu for embarking on foreign trips to India and the United States to seek for foreign investments that would create more jobs for our teeming youths.

The Assembly also lauded the president for the bold steps taken in the removal of fuel subsidy and the ongoing distribution of palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal

Reacting to a motion moved by Hon. Demi Saheed,, representing Kosofe 1, on the achievements of the president within a short span in office Speaker of the House Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa said the era of fuel subsidy that benefitted few individuals to the detriment of the majority of Nigerians was over.

While acknowledging the fact that people are not yet enjoying the palliatives due to one reason or the other, he enjoined the Federal Government to invest in the provision of buses and other categories of vehicles so as to enhance the carriage of food stuffs and passengers at a cheaper rate from one state to another.

Obasa also harped on the need to provide health facilities to carter for the health needs of the people.

Earlier prime mover of the motion Hon. Femi Saheed, noted that the president’s initiative in the introduction of the access to school loan scheme will afford students who cannot afford to pay their school fees access to loans to complete their education.

He said that the plans to provide vehicles that are dependent on use of gas would go a long way to reduce dependence on petrol.

Saheed admonished the president for introducing the unified exchange rate and for condemning the coup in some African countries.

According to him, the 10th National Assembly must ensure review of the constitution in order to meet the needs of the people.

Hon Abiodun Tobun said the trip abroad to seek investment will create more jobs for Nigerians and reduce the syndrome of youths travelling abroad to seek menial jobs.