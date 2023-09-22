Oyo State government in collaboration with the Mineral Resources Management Committee (MIREMCO) has concluded plans to commence Verification of Consent Letters and Community Development Agreement in the state’s mining sector on September 25 to October 27, 2023.

The director general of the agency, Hon. Abiodun Oni , who disclosed this while addressing Journalists in his office, at the Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, explained further that Governor Makinde led administration felt that it was important to partner with all stakeholders to sanitise the Oyo State mining sector in tandem with the Mining Act and all relevant Laws.

He said the verification would put an end to stealing in the mining industry where billions have been signed away .

According to him,: the state is blessed with different types of minerals, but if the minerals are not well channelled, it won’t be of benefit.

“I am urging Obas, Land Owners, Miners, Quarry Operators and all other relevant stakeholders to comply with the rules guiding the industry in the state because any act of non-compliance will be treated as an economic sabotage against the people/government of the state and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Also, the coordinating director of the agency, Mrs. Jolade Omidiran, admonished all stakeholders in the mining sector to comply with the directive of the government, saying that it will not be business as usual but business with decorum.