Lagos State is set to play host to an electrifying grassroots football event as the 5Stars Premier League National Finals approaches. The highly anticipated match will take place on October 4, 2025, at the Showtime Arena in Lekki, promising an unforgettable day of sports and entertainment.

Advertisement

In a thrilling showdown, Abuja’s Energy FC will face off against Lagos’ own Snowlions FC. Energy FC, known for their formidable performance throughout the tournament, will aim to secure the trophy for Abuja. Meanwhile, the Snowlions are determined to defend their home turf in front of their passionate supporters. This encounter is poised to be one of the most exciting in the tournament’s history.

Adding to the atmosphere, a host of Nigeria’s top music stars, including Zlatan Ibile, Mayorkun, L.A.X, Ibroking, and Blaqbonez, will headline a novelty celebrity match aimed at promoting unity and peace within the community.

The event is expected to attract a number of dignitaries, including Mr. Adeboye Adeyinka, SSA Grassroots Sports Development; Chief Adaralegbe Akintayo, Chairman of TPumpy Concept; Hon. Nasir Ja’oji, SSA President on Citizenship & Leadership; and Mr. Dami Orimoloye, SSA Sports to Governor Sanwo-Olu, among others. Representatives from sponsoring companies such as MTN, DevonKings, Moremonee, and Nigerian Breweries will also be in attendance.

Advertisement

With both male and female celebrity matches set to entertain fans before the grand finale, this year’s event marks a significant occasion—it is only the second time in seven years that the national finals have been held in Lagos. The last final took place at Mobolaji Johnson Arena in which Abuja’s 12Strong FC triumphed over Warri’s Obodo Starlights.

As excitement builds for this landmark event, the question remains: Will Energy FC reclaim the title for Abuja, or will the Snowlions conquer on home ground?