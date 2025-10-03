President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has praised the Good Luck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) Golf Club for successfully blending cultural heritage with golf in honour of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, thereby making history.

Advertisement

The event, held on 1st October 2025 and titled “Swinging in the Depths of Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage,” featured golfers dressed in traditional attire and showcased indigenous cuisines, turning the tournament into both a sporting and cultural celebration.

Located at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base on Bill Clinton Drive, Airport, the GEJ Golf Club is managed by the NAF.

Advertisement

Addressing journalists, Runsewe stated that this innovation represents a significant shift in how golf is perceived and celebrated in Nigeria. “GEJ Golf Club has made history today as the first club in Nigeria to successfully integrate culture into the golfing community.

This is not merely about memory; it conveys a message. It reminds us to cherish our country and utilise golf as a platform to embrace the benefits of our rich traditions,” he said.

Runsewe described the initiative as “a brand identity for golfing in Nigeria,” emphasising the importance of unity, peace, and discipline in national life. “By aligning this celebration with October 1st, the GEJ Club is not just commemorating Independence Day; it is promoting peace, discipline, and a renewed sense of cultural pride,” he added.

He concluded by stating that with a population exceeding 250 million, Nigeria’s Independence celebrations should reflect diverse initiatives, with GEJ Golf Club now firmly establishing its place in history.

Also speaking, the Vice President of the NGF and Captain of GEJ Golf Club, AVM Bgmibgmitawuza Solomon, noted that the idea stemmed from a desire to use sport as a medium to promote national identity and local content.

With Nigeria marking 65 years of independence, he explained that golf could serve as a unique means of celebration. Solomon revealed that over 80 per cent of the players wore locally produced fabrics at the event and that the post-game luncheon featured a variety of Nigerian dishes, including amala and tuwo, aligning with the government’s local content policy.

“This is our way of supporting the Nigeria-first agenda. I must commend the Chief of the Air Staff, whose support made it possible to host the event here at the Air Force Golf Club. This initiative has created a model that can be replicated nationwide to not only promote golf but also to preserve and celebrate Nigeria’s cultural heritage,” he concluded.