Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has revealed that N18billion has been paid as compensation to individuals affected by the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The amount exceeds the initial N8billion earmarked for the purpose.

Umahi disclosed this on Sunday during a stakeholder consultative meeting with the affected property owners along Section One of the 700km highway project in Lagos.

The minister emphasised that despite petitions, the diversion at KM 15 will proceed as planned.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for initiating the project, noting that no head of state had considered it in the past 48 years.

Umahi highlighted the president’s commitment to completing critical projects, including those in Ogun and Lagos States by 2025.

The minister attributed the President Tinubu’s focus on returns on investments to his private sector background.