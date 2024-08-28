Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday reiterated his administration’s commitment to continuously creating an enabling environment for both local and foreign businesses to thrive in the state.

He said the Lagos State government will continue implementing policies and initiatives to attract and retain investments.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on Wednesday during the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) International Business Conference, Expo 2024, themed ‘Invest Nigeria’ held in Lagos.

Dwelling on his administration’s commitment to “Making Lagos a 21st-century Economy,” Sanwo-Olu disclosed that Lagos is focusing more on infrastructure development in public transportation, logistics, digital ecosystem, agriculture, and others to boost foreign investors’ confidence in the state. This will create employment opportunities for the teeming youths.

He said: “Lagos, Africa’s economic hub, offers a conducive business environment, a strategic location, a vast market, and a pool of energetic talent. Our administration has implemented and continues to implement policies and initiatives to attract investments, create opportunities, and drive growth.

“One key area of focus for us is infrastructure development: upgrading and expanding our transportation and logistics networks, telecommunications, healthcare, education, and digital ecosystem infrastructure.

We are well aware that the kind of growth that we seek to unleash will not happen without a solid foundation of infrastructure that is able to keep ahead of our rapidly growing population.

“As one of Africa’s startup capitals, we are especially keen to invest in digital infrastructure to power the innovative ideas of our people. Agriculture and food security are also priorities, in line with a national focus on these areas.

‘’Lagos may be the state with the smallest landmass in Nigeria, but I can boldly say that our land disadvantage is more than offset by the boldness with which we are embracing the boundless opportunities in processing, value-addition and logistics.

“This is why we are building Africa’s largest food logistics hub, here in Lagos. When completed, it will be able to hold enough food to supply Lagos for 90 days in the event of shortages and serve millions of farmers, traders, and other players in the agricultural value chain.’’

Speaking earlier, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, said Nigeria’s location and abundant resources give room for investments in the country, adding that the Federal Government is committed to promoting export-oriented businesses and attracting more investments.

He also reiterated the President Bola Tinubu administration’s commitment to enhancing port security and battling other marine crimes.