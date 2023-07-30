Lagos Detects Anthrax Disease, Destroys Infected Animals 

As part of measures to prevent the spread of Anthrax disease, officials of Lagos State government at the weekend identified six animals infected with the deadly disease and confiscated, burnt and buried the animals.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Olatokunbo Emokpae, who disclosed this to journalists, said officials of the state government carried out the action to prevent spread of the disease.

Empkpae added that, “The cases were discovered during surveillance of animals on Lagos Island and Agege.