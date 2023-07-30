Building Collapse: Dangote To Set Up Block Making Academy 

Concerned by the menace of building collapse in the country, the Dangote Cement Plc is planning to establish an academy that will support the seamless transfer of requisite skills to block makers and artisans in the real estate sector of the economy.

Speaking at the Dangote Special Day at the ongoing Africa International Housing Show in Abuja (AIHS), Dangote Cement’s National Sales Director, Mrs. Fumi Sanni, said the Academy has become necessary as most of the artisans and block makers were ageing, while young men were not enthusiastic about the profession.

She said one of the sure ways of reducing the phenomenon of building collapse was to check quackery, while imparting the needed skills to the block makers and artisans.